ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

ResMed has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. ResMed has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ResMed to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $220.79. The stock had a trading volume of 127,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,533. ResMed has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $225.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.52.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $3,107,803.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,299,516.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $3,107,803.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,299,516.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,049 shares of company stock worth $20,122,695. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.70.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

