Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TXO Partners, L.P.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for TXO Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners Price Performance

NYSE:TXO opened at $20.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. TXO Partners has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The firm had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Insider Activity at TXO Partners

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,561,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,406,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith A. Hutton acquired 878,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,004,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,561,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,406,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the second quarter worth about $4,032,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the second quarter valued at $2,126,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TXO Partners by 1,127.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,025,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 942,295 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.