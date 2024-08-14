Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SILV stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.20. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 25.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

Featured Articles

