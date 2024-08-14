Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 369.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

RGLS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 68,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.62. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Sell-side analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $14,400,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 453,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $18,627,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

