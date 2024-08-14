Redfin Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RDFN. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.18.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $902.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. Redfin has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Redfin by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

