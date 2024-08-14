RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.90.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $208,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,150,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,295,720.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 46,629 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $387,020.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,084,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,601,117.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 100,309 shares of company stock worth $824,351 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.99% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 19,729.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

