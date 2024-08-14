Raymond James Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.8 %

WPM opened at $58.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

