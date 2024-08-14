Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ECN. National Bankshares upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.48.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
TSE ECN opened at C$2.10 on Monday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$590.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.06.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, with a total value of C$46,887.50. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
