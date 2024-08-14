Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Quest Critical Metals Trading Up 21.7 %
Quest Critical Metals stock traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.09. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.19. Quest Critical Metals has a fifty-two week low of 0.07 and a fifty-two week high of 0.50.
About Quest Critical Metals
