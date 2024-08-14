Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Quest Critical Metals Trading Up 21.7 %

Quest Critical Metals stock traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.09. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.19. Quest Critical Metals has a fifty-two week low of 0.07 and a fifty-two week high of 0.50.

Quest Critical Metals

Quest Critical Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Sudbury mining division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Canadian Palladium Resources Inc and changed its name to Quest Critical Metals Inc in December 2023.

