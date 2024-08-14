Qubic (QUBIC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Qubic has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. Qubic has a total market cap of $197.52 million and $1.00 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qubic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic launched on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 109,929,085,175,710 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 108,929,085,179,650 with 107,063,531,767,076 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000181 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $822,446.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.