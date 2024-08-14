QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $1,057,485.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $1,057,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,450,891.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jagdeep Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Jagdeep Singh sold 79,006 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $397,400.18.

On Monday, July 8th, Jagdeep Singh sold 113,264 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $570,850.56.

On Thursday, June 13th, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $1,028,644.50.

On Friday, May 31st, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. 3,969,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,325,503. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 4.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QS. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QS

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.