QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Down to $164.48

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $164.48, but opened at $160.56. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $158.92, with a volume of 887,723 shares changing hands.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

The company has a market cap of $189.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,134. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

