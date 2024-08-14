Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MIRM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $41.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $44.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.03 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The company’s revenue was up 107.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,934 shares of company stock worth $1,180,156. 22.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

