Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for BRC Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for BRC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Roth Capital has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRC’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BRC’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). BRC had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm cut BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

BRC Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE BRCC opened at $3.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. BRC has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $7.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in BRC by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BRC by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in BRC by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

