Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Issued By B. Riley

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cedar Fair’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FUN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Cedar Fair stock opened at $42.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $58.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.