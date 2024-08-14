Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for United Parks & Resorts Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PRKS)

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Parks & Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Parks & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for United Parks & Resorts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRKS. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRKS opened at $47.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.68. United Parks & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

