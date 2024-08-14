Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teleflex in a research report issued on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.77 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.57.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $232.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $257.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.15 and its 200 day moving average is $220.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

