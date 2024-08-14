Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Onto Innovation Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

ONTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE ONTO opened at $199.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.87. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 41.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

