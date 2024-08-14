Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Decreased by Analyst

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($8.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($7.63). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($27.54) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($4.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($27.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($22.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($14.93) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.63) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDGL. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $243.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of -0.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $299.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.23.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.69) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after buying an additional 605,741 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,619,000 after purchasing an additional 505,706 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,491,000 after purchasing an additional 414,484 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,051,000 after purchasing an additional 333,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,110,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $239,668.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $239,668.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,668 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

