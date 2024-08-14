Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Inspired Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie cut their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $8.10 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $13.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $215.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 51.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 94.6% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 348,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 169,575 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 79.0% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 198,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,564,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after buying an additional 155,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Stories

