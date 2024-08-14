Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Clene Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clene in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.32) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.80). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($5.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clene’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.59 EPS.

Get Clene alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLNN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Clene Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $5.07 on Monday. Clene has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.54. Clene had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 6,890.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clene stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.21% of Clene worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.