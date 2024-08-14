Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Increased by Analyst

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Bsr Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bsr Reit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

