Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut by Zacks Research

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report released on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.37 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Mizuho cut their price target on Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $204.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $274.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

