Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.27). The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.80) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.39) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.86) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KROS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

Shares of KROS opened at $44.62 on Monday. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,367,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,576,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,435,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,523 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,809,000 after buying an additional 226,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after buying an additional 176,803 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

