Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) Issued By B. Riley

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATNM. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $59.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.20.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 62,459 shares during the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

