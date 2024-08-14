Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Issued By William Blair

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.24) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NAMS. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $17.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael H. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $86,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,571.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 51,726 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth $5,407,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $2,964,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $22,015,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $15,018,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.