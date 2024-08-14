Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 million.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.37. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 40.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 41.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 52,800 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $75,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,003.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

