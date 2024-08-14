Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

UAA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Under Armour stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,634 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $8,944,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $10,348,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 27.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 831,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $3,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

