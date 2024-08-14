Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. Decreased by Leede Financial (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leede Financial decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KBL. TD Securities boosted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of KBL opened at C$36.48 on Monday. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$30.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.19. The stock has a market cap of C$381.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insider Activity at K-Bro Linen

In other news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

