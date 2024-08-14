Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Boosted by William Blair

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EXEL. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $26.70 on Monday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,688,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,698 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,868 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

