Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Ashland Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ashland in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s FY2026 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. Ashland’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

ASH has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ashland

Ashland Stock Performance

Ashland stock opened at $83.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ashland in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ashland by 56.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 78,013 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashland in the first quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ashland by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,424,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,435,000 after purchasing an additional 164,468 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ashland by 427.1% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.