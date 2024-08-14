Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 37.62%.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. 15,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,259. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

