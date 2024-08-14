PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) PT Raised to $8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PCT. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Shares of PCT opened at $5.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.