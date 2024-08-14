Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Achieves Market Cap of $100.95 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $100.95 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.39511617 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $9,291,729.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

