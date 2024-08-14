PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 166.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHM traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.05. 754,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,406. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $135.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

