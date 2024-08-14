Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 210.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRTA. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

PRTA stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.21. Prothena has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $61.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.23. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 193.17%. The firm had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3184.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 0.5% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 182.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 8.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Prothena by 13.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

