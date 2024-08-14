Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR) Insider Purchases C$151,000.00 in Stock

Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR – Get Free Report) insider Vittorio Valsecchi bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$151,000.00.

Vittorio Valsecchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Vittorio Valsecchi acquired 1,850,000 shares of Prospera Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,370.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Vittorio Valsecchi bought 2,700,000 shares of Prospera Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$206,820.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Vittorio Valsecchi purchased 2,500,000 shares of Prospera Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$177,250.00.

Prospera Energy Stock Performance

Prospera Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,768. Prospera Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

About Prospera Energy

Georox Resources Inc, a natural resources company, acquires, explores for, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties primarily in Western Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Silverdale, Pouce Coupe, and Red Earth properties. The company was formerly known as Oromonte Resources Inc and changed its name to Georox Resources Inc in August 2008.

