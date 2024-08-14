ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $19.80

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $19.37. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 1,856,864 shares changing hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

