Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $253.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.29.

Progressive Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PGR opened at $222.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.31. Progressive has a one year low of $124.06 and a one year high of $229.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $527,962.67. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $527,962.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $64,836,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,807 shares of company stock worth $21,412,417. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $3,090,000. Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

