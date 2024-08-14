Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.31.

Several research firms recently commented on PCOR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays cut shares of Procore Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $206,337.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,444,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,487,392.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $206,337.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,444,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,487,392.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $360,447.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,489,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,674,673.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,203 shares of company stock valued at $16,437,755. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. RGM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 177.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,914,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $354,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

