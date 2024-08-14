Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,700 shares, an increase of 1,489.6% from the July 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Primech Trading Up 12.5 %
Shares of Primech stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 122,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,122. Primech has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.
About Primech
