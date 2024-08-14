Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,700 shares, an increase of 1,489.6% from the July 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Primech Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of Primech stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 122,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,122. Primech has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

About Primech

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include general cleaning and maintenance of public and private facilities, such as airports, conservancy areas, public areas, refuse disposal areas, and parks and carparks of public housing units; common areas of hotels, educational institutions, public roads, residential spaces, commercial buildings, office facilities, industrial areas, retail stores, and healthcare facilities; housekeeping services; specialized cleaning services, including marble polishing, building façade cleaning, and clean room sanitation services; and waste management and pest control services.

