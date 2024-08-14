Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE PBH opened at $67.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,756,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,827,000 after buying an additional 171,357 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,891,000 after buying an additional 272,773 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 764,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,437,000 after acquiring an additional 84,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

