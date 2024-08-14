Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Capmk

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $61.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $59.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $384,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,045.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $384,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,045.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock worth $1,574,714 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $39,467,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,424,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,501,000 after buying an additional 390,373 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2,011.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after buying an additional 248,591 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,528,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,119,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

