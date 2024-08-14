Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $59.37

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.37 and last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 34910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on POWI. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $384,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,045.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,045.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,714 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.