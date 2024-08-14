Portage Biotech Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 15th (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, August 15th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 14th.
Portage Biotech Trading Down 18.1 %
PRTG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. 1,041,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Portage Biotech
