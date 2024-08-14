Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has decreased its dividend by an average of 56.3% per year over the last three years.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPOPM remained flat at $25.43 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

