Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

PLYM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

