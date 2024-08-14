Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) PT Raised to $38.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 209.70% from the stock’s previous close.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $12.27 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $447,487.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $107,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 67.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Stories

