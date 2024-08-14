PLATINCOIN (PLC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.60

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $4.60 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 744,885,301 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @plc_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

