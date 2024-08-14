Piper Sandler Cuts IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target to $520.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $520.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $14.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $473.67. 181,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,862. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 512.8% in the second quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 185,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,162,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,193.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after buying an additional 125,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

